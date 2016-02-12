LONDON Feb 12 Rolls-Royce left its 2016
guidance unchanged, in a show of stability after issuing three
profit warnings last year, although it halved its dividend to
shore up its finances during a slowdown in demand for some of
its engines.
The world's second largest maker of aircraft engines had
alerted investors to the risk to its dividend in November, when
it said it was putting the payout under review amid a further
deterioration in its markets.
Rolls-Royce said it would pay shareholders a final dividend
of 7.1 pence per share compared to the 14.1 pence it paid out
last year, a bigger reduction than the 25 percent cut analysts
had been expecting.
For 2016, Rolls-Royce said it continued to expected a profit
headwind of 650 million pounds. It reported underlying pretax
profit of 1.36 billion pounds last year, a drop of 16 percent
from 2014, and in line with a consensus forecast.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)