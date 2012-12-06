BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
LONDON Dec 6 Rolls-Royce on Thursday said it had passed information to Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) relating to concerns about bribery and corruption involving its intermediaries in overseas markets.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, said this followed a request for information from the SFO about allegations of malpractice in Indonesia and China.
The company said its investigations had identified matters of concern in these, and in other overseas markets.
Rolls said the consequence of these disclosures would be decided by the regulatory authorities and that it was too early to predict the outcomes. Certain individuals could be prosecuted, said the company, adding that it would fully cooperate with the probe.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: