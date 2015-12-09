LONDON Dec 9 British income-focused investor
Neil Woodford said on Wednesday he had sold his stake in
Rolls-Royce, citing problems in the firm's military
aerospace, marine and civil aerospace businesses.
Woodford described the firm's November trading update as
"very disappointing" in a blog post, adding "it is now likely
that the dividend will be cut in 2016. This has shaken my
confidence in the investment case and so the position has been
sold across all mandates".
Woodford did not disclose the size of the stake sale but
said he had held Rolls-Royce in the asset manager's Equity
Income and Patient Capital funds.
Woodford Investment Management had 8.9 billion pounds
($13.50 billion) in assets under management in these two funds
as of end-November.
($1 = 0.6591 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)