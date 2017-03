July 15 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :

* re contract

* Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines to power leased aircraft to be operated by Kuwait Airways

* Trent 700 engines will power five new A330 aircraft that will be leased by airbus to Kuwait Airways

* In addition, airline has ordered long-term Totalcare support for engines, its first long-term services agreement