Oct 28 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

* Royce Holdings - Rolls-Royce awarded major subsea contract

* £24m contract marks largest single subsea vessel project ever undertaken by Rolls-Royce.

* Contract is with Ocean Yield ASA, and vessel is under long term charter with AKOFS Offshore

* Equipment is due for a delivery in q1 of 2016