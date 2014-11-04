Nov 4 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

* Restructuring

* Announces additional headcount reductions as part of an intensified programme to improve operational efficiency and reduce cost across group.

* Propose a restructuring plan that will reduce headcount by 2,600 over next 18 months, principally in our aerospace division

* This is consistent with our announcement of october 17, when we committed to accelerate progress on 4cs: customer, concentration, cost and cash - particularly cost.

* Majority of reduction will be achieved in 2015

* We will continue to pursue further cost improvements in all areas, including in our land & sea division

* Anticipate these actions will result in incremental restructuring costs of around 120 million pounds over next two years

* Investment we have made in technology and new capacity, alongside organisational changes we have made to simplify group, have enabled us to increase output and improve efficiency

* Intend to accrue around half of costs this year

* Xpect annualised cost benefits of around 80 million pounds when fully implemented

* About half of 80 million stg cost benefits is in 2015 guidance and full benefit in medium term outlook

* David Smith appointed as chief financial officer

* Takes up his new role with immediate effect, replacing Mark Morris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: