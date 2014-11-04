Nov 4 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
* Restructuring
* Announces additional headcount reductions as part of an
intensified programme to improve operational efficiency and
reduce cost across group.
* Propose a restructuring plan that will reduce headcount by
2,600 over next 18 months, principally in our aerospace division
* This is consistent with our announcement of october 17,
when we committed to accelerate progress on 4cs: customer,
concentration, cost and cash - particularly cost.
* Majority of reduction will be achieved in 2015
* We will continue to pursue further cost improvements in
all areas, including in our land & sea division
* Anticipate these actions will result in incremental
restructuring costs of around 120 million pounds over next two
years
* Investment we have made in technology and new capacity,
alongside organisational changes we have made to simplify group,
have enabled us to increase output and improve efficiency
* Intend to accrue around half of costs this year
* Xpect annualised cost benefits of around 80 million
pounds when fully implemented
* About half of 80 million stg cost benefits is in 2015
guidance and full benefit in medium term outlook
* David Smith appointed as chief financial officer
* Takes up his new role with immediate effect, replacing
Mark Morris
