Dec 3 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc

* Has welcomed a decision by Finnair to firm up an order for eight further Airbus A350 XWB aircraft

* Decision will mean additional Trent XWB engine business worth $450 mln at list prices

* Aircraft are in addition to 11 Airbus A350 XWBs that airline already has on order, powered by same engine