LONDON Feb 13 Rolls-Royce had to restate
its 2012 figures and adjust its results for 2013 before it
reported on Thursday following advice from Britan's accounting
regulator, causing the engine maker to lop nearly 40 million
pounds ($66 million) off last year's pretax profits.
Analysts, many of whom quizzed Rolls-Royce's management
about the change in its accounting policy at its results
meeting, said they thought the intervention of the Financial
Reporting Council was unusual, and expressed concern that it
added risk to the company's future earnings.
"In my experience it's exceptionally unusual for a company
to have the FRC to come in and ask them to change their
accounting," said one analyst who declined to be named.
"Rolls's comments in the meeting imply that the process may
be ongoing so there may be other changes to their accounting,
which is very unusual."
The world's second-largest aircraft engine maker said
earlier on Thursday its annual pretax profits jumped 23 percent
last year to 1.76 billion pounds. The restatement had minimal
impact on the overall figures.
Specifically the company said it had changed its accounting
policy for entry fees arising from its risk- and revenue-sharing
arrangements with partner suppliers following a review by the
FRC.
Entry fees are research and development costs footed by such
partners and Rolls-Royce had historically recognised the fees as
income rather than a contribution to its R&D investments which
would then be gradually amortised.
The company said the impact for 2012 from the change was to
increase underlying profit before tax by 25 million pounds and
reduce net assets by 184 million pounds.
For 2013 the change cut underlying pretax profit by 39
million pounds.
"The risk is that if there are further investigations and an
adverse outcome, that could cause a restatement of future
earnings," Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham said.
Rolls-Royce's chief financial officer Mark Morris told
analysts it was not unusual for companies to get enquiries from
the FRC and declined to comment on those private discussions,
which the company's chief executive John Rishton described as
"constructive and helpful".
The FRC's conduct division reviews about 300 sets of company
accounts annually, with far fewer approached for an explanation
and the number of required restatements a year in single
figures.
The watchdog is not pursuing the matter any further. The
company's annual report for 2012 was audited by accounting firm
KPMG which declined to comment.