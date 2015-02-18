* Rolls-Royce enters SUV segment after Bentley pushes ahead
* Luxury offroaders offer growth potential
* SUVs have proved popular in emerging markets
By Edward Taylor and Irene Preisinger
FRANKFURT, Feb 18 Venerable luxury carmaker
Rolls-Royce is preparing to jump on the SUV bandwagon that other
premium marques have already set in motion in the chase for
sales growth.
A business that for the past 111 years has built a limited
number of sumptuous limousines said early on Wednesday that it
will develop a sports utility vehicle that can cross "any
terrain" in response to client demands.
The change of heart comes after parent company BMW
said that it will build an X7 offroader with three rows of seats
and rivals Bentley and Jaguar unveiled plans for their own SUVs.
"The SUV is the hottest product in all vehicle segments,"
Metzler Bank automotive analyst Juergen Pieper said. "SUV's sell
well in the United States and in all emerging markets, where the
road infrastructure may not be the best. For Rolls it is a shift
to growth."
Though proud of the exclusivity of its 12-cylinder cars,
which command prices of 200,000 euros ($228,000) or more, the
company has long hesitated over whether to build an offroader,
worried that it may stretch the brand too far.
It sold only 4,063 vehicles last year, with volumes having
grown at a glacial pace since 2003, when it delivered 300 cars.
A spokeswoman declined to comment on potential sales of the
SUV but said: "What is key to our strategy of carefully managed
growth is that Rolls-Royce cars remain rare, precious items and
absolutely authentic."
FOLLOWING THE TREND
A recognition of changing trends had already prompted
Rolls-Royce to expand its range beyond the like of its massive
Phantom limousine, introducing the Wraith Coupe in 2013 and
Ghost II last year.
The new Rolls-Royce offroader, which it said will be built
at its Goodwood plant in England and will enter the market in
about three years' time, could prove a lucrative addition.
The higher ground clearance of SUVs has proven particularly
popular in Russia, China, Brazil, Malaysia, India and other
emerging markets with bad roads.
Sports car manufacturer Porsche has certainly benefited from
its expansion into SUVs, which today make up more than two
thirds of the Volkswagen-owned company's sales.
Porsche expects to sell more than 200,000 cars in total this
year while sister brand Bentley said it has received about 4,000
advance orders for its SUV, due to hit showrooms in 2016.
As for Rolls-Royce's potential market, it could also be
buoyed by a growing band of the super-rich, if a report by
Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management is anything to go by.
Wealth accumulated by high net worth individuals, defined as
those having investable assets of $1 million or more, is
expected to reach a record of $64.3 trillion by 2016, up 22
percent on 2013, the report said.
Though Rolls-Royce has not specified a price for the new
SUV, you can be sure it won't come cheap.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
