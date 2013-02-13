UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON Feb 13 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Rolls Royce-and MOD to deliver cost savings * Sustain up to 2000 jobs in the UK and deliver up to £200 million savings to
the MOD. * New 10 year contract, worth around £800 million * Contracts for products, services to deliver the submarine programme to
continue in parallel to foundation contract
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.