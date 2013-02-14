BRIEF-Old Mutual posts 1 pct rise in FY operating profit to 1.7 bln stg
* Adjusted net asset value (nav) at 228.6p per share (2015: 178.9p per share)
LONDON Feb 14 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Sees no impact from Boeing dreamliner grounding because production
continuing - CEO * CEO says is confident Boeing will sort out problems with dreamliner
soon * CEO says lord gold has started review into group's compliance and ethics
following recent corruption allegations
* Adjusted net asset value (nav) at 228.6p per share (2015: 178.9p per share)
* Following medium term financial targets to be achieved within a 3-5 year timeframe
* China same store sales up 20 pct in Q4 (Adds details, background)