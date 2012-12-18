UPDATE 2-HeidelbergCement targets price increases after weak Q4
* Shares indicated down 2.8 pct (Adds share indication, details on regional outlook, rivals, trader comment)
LONDON Dec 18 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Signs $1 bln Trent 900 contract and Trent 700 letter of intent with Japan's Skymark Airlines * Contract for Trent 900 engines to power six Airbus A380 aircraft * Letter of intent for Trent 700 engines to power up to 10 leased Airbus A330s
* Shares indicated down 2.8 pct (Adds share indication, details on regional outlook, rivals, trader comment)
LONDON, Feb 14 Rolls-Royce posted a record reported loss of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday as a fine to settle bribery charges and the collapse in the pound from Brexit capped a difficult few years for the British aero engine maker.
LONDON, Feb 14 British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.