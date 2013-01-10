UPDATE 2-Bank of England deputy urged to quit over undeclared conflict of interest
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
LONDON Jan 10 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Appoints of lord gold to lead a review of its compliance procedures * Follows concerns about bribery and corruption involving intermediaries in
overseas markets.
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
* Sempione Retail AG filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares