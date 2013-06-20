BRIEF-SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation
* SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation
LONDON, June 20 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Won order worth $880M from United Airlines for Trent XWB engines to power 10
Airbus A350 XWB-1000 aircraft * Source text for Eikon:
* SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation
* Steelcase and Microsoft announce development of technology-enabled spaces designed to boost creative work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cass Information Systems acquires UK-based Effective Telecoms Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: