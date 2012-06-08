(Adds details)
LONDON, June 8 Britain's Rolls-Royce said
it would buy out partner Goodrich Corp in its engine
controls joint venture, gaining full ownership of its fuel pumps
and metering units business.
The two companies combined their controls businesses in 2009
to form Aero Engine Controls. The joint venture employs about
1,400 people in Birmingham, Derby and Belfast in Britain and in
Indianapolis in the United States.
"Engine control systems play an increasingly important part
in enhancing the fuel efficiency and overall performance of
modern jet engines," Rolls-Royce said on Friday.
"This acquisition will give Rolls-Royce full ownership of a
critical capability that confers competitive advantage."
Rolls-Royce said the deal had been agreed with United
Technologies Corp, which is in the process of buying
aircraft components maker Goodrich.
The British company said it would pay half of the net asset
value of AEC once the takeover had completed.
The joint venture, which was designed to break even, had
gross assets of 116 million pounds ($180.7 million) at the end
of 2011 and net assets of 8 million pounds, along with debt of
about 54 million pounds, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6420 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)