LONDON Nov 9 Rolls-Royce expects to
deliver good growth in full-year profit, despite lowering
revenue guidance for its marine division, which has been hit by
changes to the timing of some deliveries.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, on Friday said
trading since July had been robust and that it continued "to
expect good growth in underlying (annual) revenue and profit,
with cash flow around breakeven".
Rolls-Royce is expected to post an average 2012 pretax
profit of 1.38 billion pounds ($2.20 billion), according to a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 16 analysts.
The predictions underscore soaring demand for narrowbody or
single-aisle jets. Analysts forecast that 20,000 narrowbody
planes will be produced in the next 20 years.
Europe's Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing are
ramping up output and are targeting more than 1,100 deliveries
this year.
Rolls said guidance for all of its business segments remains
unchanged, except for its marine unit where it expects full-year
sales to be broadly flat due to "the phasing of deliveries".
Shares in Rolls-Royce, which have risen 18 percent this
year, closed at 863.50 pence on Thursday, valuing the group at
around 16 billion pounds.