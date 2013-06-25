LONDON, June 25 Britain's Rolls-Royce
said on Tuesday it had won a contract to supply engines and
maintenance to 12 of Scandinavian airline SAS's Airbus
planes in a deal worth $1 billion at list prices.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, said its Trent XWBs
would power eight Airbus A350-900 aircraft and Trent 700s would
power four A330-300s.
SAS, which is 50-percent owned by the governments of Sweden,
Norway and Denmark, already operates four Trent 700-powered A330
planes.
The firm is currently slashing costs and selling off
operations as part of an agreement with its banks and major
government owners late last year in return for fresh funding.