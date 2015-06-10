UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON, June 10 British engineering group Rolls-Royce said it would form a joint venture with Germany's Liebherr-Aerospace to develop manufacturing facilities for a new, more efficient aero-engine's gearbox.
The world's second-largest maker of aero-engines is working on a new Ultrafan engine which could be ready to power aircraft by 2025. The engine will be at least 25 percent more fuel-efficient than the current generation.
The JV will be based in Friedrichshafen, Germany, and will produce components for the power gearbox in the new partner's existing facilities, with a view to building a new factory as production volumes rise.
Rolls-Royce's German unit has already started to build an 80 million euro test centre for the gearboxes south of Berlin.
The aerospace division of Rolls-Royce, which is headquartered in central England, is in the middle of a cost-cutting programme as part of a plan to boost aero-engine profitability, which has lagged that of bigger rival General Electric. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.