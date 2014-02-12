LONDON Feb 12 British engine maker Rolls Royce
has agreed with Lockheed Martin a deal worth up
to $1 billion to deliver 600 engines to power future C-130J
Super Hercules military transport aircraft.
It said on Wednesday that the agreement secured Rolls
Royce's AE 2100 as the engine of choice for all variants of the
C-130J to 2025. The engine deal will service United States
government and international contract requirements between
2014-18.
"This agreement is a very important step in providing our
customers the most affordable airlifter in the world," said
Lockheed's Vice President and General Manager for C-130 Programs
George Shultz.
"The C-130J Super Hercules has proven the 'value of the
power' as the Rolls-Royce AE 2100 propulsion system allows the
Super Hercules to perform any mission, anywhere, any time."
On Feb. 3, Lockheed Martin launched the civil variant of the
four-engine C-130J Super Hercules.