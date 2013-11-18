DUBAI Nov 18 Rolls-Royce Plc said on Monday that it had won a $300 million order from Qatar Airways for Trent 700 engines to power five Airbus aircraft.

Qatar Airways on Sunday ordered five new Airbus A330-200 freighter aircraft with options for an additional eight aircraft in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.

Rolls-Royce had also won an order worth $5 billion from Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Sunday for Trent XWB engines to power 50 Airbus A350 aircraft.