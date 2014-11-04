* To cut 2,600 jobs out of 55,200
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Nov 4 British engineer Rolls-Royce
plans to cut 2,600 jobs to save money and has replaced
its finance director, aiming to restore confidence following two
profit warnings in eight months.
The world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines said
the job cuts, which will mostly come in the Aerospace division
and will take 18 months to complete, were designed to save
around 80 million pounds ($128 million) a year once the
redundancy programme was complete.
Rolls-Royce, which dates back to 1884 and has around 55,000
staff worldwide, has traditionally had lower margins than market
leader General Electric, meaning it can be undercut by
its rival.
"We are taking determined management action and accelerating
our progress on cost," said Chief Executive John Rishton. "The
measures announced today will not be the last, however they will
contribute towards Rolls-Royce becoming a stronger and more
profitable company."
The majority of the aerospace jobs are in Britain and the
United States and the need to cut numbers comes as the focus on
Rolls' key Trent engines moves from a development to production
phase, requiring fewer engineers.
The development of new facilities has also made the group
more efficient, requiring fewer staff, and a move to reorganise
the group into two divisions has reduced the number of
management jobs.
The announcement comes almost three weeks after Rolls issued
a major profit warning, saying deteriorating economic conditions
meant profit would not rise next year as previously forecast,
sending its shares plunging by 16 percent at the time.
The warning was the second such downgrade in eight months
and paved the way for another year of stagnation after more than
a decade of strong growth. It also prompted concern that the
company did not have sufficient visibility over its future
earnings.
SMITH STEPS UP
Without giving any explanation, Rolls also said Finance
Director Mark Morris had left after 27 year with the company and
would be replaced by David Smith, who is promoted from finance
director of the Aerospace division.
Espirito Santo analyst Ed Stacey said investors would be
looking for a clear message from the new finance director and
tight control on all the financial metrics.
"The share price reaction shows that there's some optimism
that he can deliver that," Stacey said.
"Some restructuring had already been indicated ... two weeks
ago, the plan is probably not any better or worse than people
had expected but what we have now is some concrete numbers, so
it's eliminating uncertainty."
Shares in the group spiked on the news and were up 2 percent
at 1426 GMT.
Rolls said in October that the market for its main aircraft
engine business would strengthen but customers in the oil and
gas, mining, construction, industrial and agricultural sectors
were cancelling or delaying orders.
Until this year, the company had enjoyed 11 years of strong
profit and revenue growth, as soaring demand for fuel-efficient
engines for passenger jets made by Airbus and Boeing
boosted its civil aerospace unit, which accounted for 43
percent of sales in 2013.
Rolls-Royce reassured investors that the outlook for its
aero engine business remained good, thanks to increasing demand
for travel in emerging economies and the need to replace older
aircraft with new, fuel efficient models.
A spokesman for the Unite union declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.6247 British pound)
