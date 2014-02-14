LONDON Feb 14 An Indian-born donor to one of
Britain's ruling political parties and his son were arrested
earlier this week as part of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO)
investigation into Rolls-Royce's dealings in Asia.
A spokesman for Sudhir Choudhrie, who holds British
citizenship, and his son Bhanu confirmed a report of their
arrest by the SFO in the Financial Times.
Both men have denied any wrongdoing and have been released
on bail, their spokesman said on Friday.
The SFO said on Wednesday it had arrested two men in
connection with one of its investigations, but did not disclose
their identities.
A source told Reuters at the time that the SFO arrests were
connected to the investigation into Rolls-Royce.
The SFO investigation comes at a tough time for Rolls-Royce,
the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind
General Electric.
Its shares suffered their biggest one-day plunge for more
than 13 years on Thursday after the company said defence cuts in
the U.S. and Europe would halt its decade-long run of profit
growth this year.
The aerospace and defence group said in December that the
SFO had launched an investigation into concerns about possible
bribery and corruption in China and Indonesia.
The Choudhrie family founded C&C Alpha Group, a London-based
firm that invests in healthcare and hospitality, according to
the company's website. Bhanu Choudhrie is the firm's executive
director.
Since 2010, C&C Alpha has donated almost 500,000 pounds
($831,800) to the Liberal Democrats, junior partners to the
Conservatives in Britain's ruling coalition. Sudhir Choudhrie
has donated a further 155,000 pounds to the party since 2006,
according to Britain's Electoral Commission.
"The allegations made against Bhanu and Sudhir Choudrie are
strongly denied. Full cooperation is being given to the
authorities," their spokesman said.
The SFO, Rolls-Royce and the Liberal Democrats declined to
comment.
In December 2012, Rolls-Royce gave information to the SFO
relating to alleged bribery and corruption involving
intermediaries in overseas markets and said it could face
prosecution.