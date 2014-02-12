LONDON Feb 12 Two men were arrested in London on Wednesday as part of a Serious Fraud Office investigation into British aerospace and defence group Rolls Royce's deadlings in Asia.

In an e-mailed statement on Wednesday, the SFO confirmed that it had arrested two men, while a separate source said that it was connected to the investigation into Rolls Royce.

"In connection with a Serious Fraud Office investigation, we can confirm a number of search warrants have been executed at various properties in London today. Two men were also arrested." the agency said.

Rolls Royce declined to comment.

Rolls Royce, the world's second largest maker of aircraft, said in December that the SFO had launched a formal investigation into concerns of possible bribery and corruption in China and Indonesia.

It had said a year earlier that it had passed information to the SFO relating to bribery and corruption involving intermediaries in overseas markets. It said then that it could face prosecution.