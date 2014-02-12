LONDON Feb 12 Two men were arrested in London
on Wednesday as part of a Serious Fraud Office investigation
into British aerospace and defence group Rolls Royce's
deadlings in Asia.
In an e-mailed statement on Wednesday, the SFO confirmed
that it had arrested two men, while a separate source said that
it was connected to the investigation into Rolls Royce.
"In connection with a Serious Fraud Office investigation, we
can confirm a number of search warrants have been executed at
various properties in London today. Two men were also arrested."
the agency said.
Rolls Royce declined to comment.
Rolls Royce, the world's second largest maker of aircraft,
said in December that the SFO had launched a formal
investigation into concerns of possible bribery and corruption
in China and Indonesia.
It had said a year earlier that it had passed information to
the SFO relating to bribery and corruption involving
intermediaries in overseas markets. It said then that it could
face prosecution.