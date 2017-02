LONDON Oct 13 Shares in Rolls-Royce rose 7.8 percent on Thursday after Pratt & Whittney said it would buy Rolls-Royce's share of International Aero Engines consortium for $1.5 billion.

Volumes on Rolls-Royce were nearly half of its 90-day daily average in the first 14 minutes of trade, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)