FRANKFURT Jan 9 Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is getting closer to deciding on whether to make a sport utility vehicle, chief executive Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes signalled on Thursday.

"It's a very interesting segment, definitely, and we are thinking about it," Mueller-Oetvoes told Reuters Insider television in response to a question about whether building such a car would be feasible.

"We are playing with some drawings and we are starting now to look even deeper into the whole thing. A decision will only be done if we are convinced that this fits to the brand," Mueller-Oetvoes said.

He said the main difficulty was reconciling such a vehicle with the Rolls-Royce brand values which have not been associated with sportiness or offroading.

Rolls-Royce is a unit of Germany's BMW Group.