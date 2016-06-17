* Rolta failed to make coupon payment on $126 mln bonds due
2018
* Over a quarter of Rolta bondholders have agreed to join
group
* Rolta says working with banks, advisors to find solution
(Adds Rolta statement)
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, June 17 Rolta India Ltd
bondholders are forming a group to negotiate a debt
restructuring after the software services provider failed to
make interest payments, according to a document seen by Reuters
on Friday.
Rolta, whose biggest customer is the Indian government, said
late on Friday its management was working on "addressing the
overall situation in a comprehensive manner", blaming the cash
crunch on significant expenses on a defence project and delays
in payment collections.
Rolta failed to make a coupon payment on its $126 million
2018 bonds due last month and whose grace period
expired this week. It had earlier failed to make payments on a
$35 million loan.
It is now scheduled to pay the coupon on its $300 million
2019 notes on July 24. Both notes due 2018 and 2019
are trading at distressed levels of 16/18 cents on the dollar.
More than 25 percent of the holders of the two bonds have
agreed to join the group being organised by Investment bank
Houlihan Lokey and law firm Ropes & Gray, according to
one source familiar with the formation of the group.
Rolta said in a stock exchange filing its management was
working with banks and strategic advisors.
"The aim is to arrive at an acceptable solution in the
interest of all stakeholders and the company will be informing
all stakeholders at the earliest possible opportunity and is
committed to finding a viable resolution," it said.
On Thursday, Fitch said delays in payments by the Indian
government, along with banks' reluctance to lend, had triggered
a severe liquidity crunch at Rolta.
The agency estimated that more than 45 percent of Rolta's
2015 revenue of $560 million was related to the Indian
government, mainly for defence services.
It said Rolta's receivables as at end-March 2016 had
increased substantially to $288 million, or about 190 days of
its revenue, from 126 days a year earlier.
Banks' reluctance to lend to Rolta comes at a time when
India is taking measures to clean up a banking system weighed
down by $121 billion of bad debt.
Fitch cut Rolta's rating to RD or restricted default, from
CC, and S&P Global lowered its rating to SD, or selective
default, from CCC-minus, due to missed interest payments.
Restricted default indicates there has been a failed payment
but the company is yet to file for bankruptcy. A selective
default indicates default on a specific issue or class of
obligations but the borrower is expected to continue meeting its
other payment obligations in a timely manner.
