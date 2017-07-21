OTP to buy Banca Romaneasca from National Bank of Greece -sources

BUDAPEST/ATHENS, July 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's OTP Bank has agreed a deal to buy Romania's Banca Romaneasca from the National Bank of Greece (NBG), two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

"There is a deal, NBG's unit will be sold to OTP," a source in Athens said.

OTP executives have said publicly they were in the running for Romaneasca as well as other banks in the region as they look to bolster the bank's presence in central Europe.

NBG plans to sell more assets in the Balkans, including its Romanian operations, to complete a restructuring plan agreed with European authorities, its chief executive has told Reuters. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)