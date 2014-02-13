BUCHAREST Feb 13 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania (BT) reported a net profit of 374.9 million lei ($113.53 million) for last year, 17 percent up from 2012, it said on Thursday.

The bank also said net provisions were 407.4 million lei at the end of December against 374.6 million in December 2012.

"Throughout last year we again enforced the same prudent provisioning policy, a stance BT has taken ever since the financial crisis began," it said in a statement. "This strategy results in consolidating financial stability of our bank." ($1 = 3.3021 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)