* Proposes bridge bank to insulate financial system

* Greek units own a sixth of Romanian banking assets

BUCHAREST Nov 7 Romania is planning a new facility which could take over the assets and liabilities of any insolvent bank, in an effort to prepare its exposed financial system for a deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis, the central bank said on Monday.

The crisis has sent ripples across emerging European Union states, which have close banking and trading ties with the single currency area and are vulnerable to risks of a spillover.

The mechanism, called a bridge bank, would be funded by the central bank's deposit guarantee fund and would take over assets and liabilities of any insolvent bank for a period of two years or until ownership can be transferred to a strategic investor, approved by the central bank.

"We are still in talks over the project," Deputy Central Bank Governor Cristian Popa told reporters on Monday.

"We want it set up as soon as possible, basically by the end of the year."

The plan is subject to government approval.

In Romania, about a sixth of banking system assets are owned by Greek bank subsidiaries. The banking system is currently well capitalised, with an overall solvency ratio of about 14 percent, well above minimum requirements.

The central bank said other states have similar mechanisms. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Anna Willard)