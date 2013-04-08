BUCHAREST, April 8 Bank of Cyprus (BoC)
will keep its Romanian operations closed for two more weeks as
it seeks a buyer for them under a reorganisation forced by the
Mediterranean island state's international bailout deal.
A one-week freeze on the Romanian operations was already
imposed by the Central Bank of Cyprus on April 1. BoC will keep
the Romanian operations suspended until April 22, the lender
said. (link.reuters.com/wus27t)
"This prolongation is needed in order to conduct the
negotiations for a sale of BoC (Romania), negotiations which
start on Monday, 8th of April with the banks which expressed
their interest in purchasing BoC," it said in a statement.
Two of Cyprus's banks operate in Romania: Bank of Cyprus and
Marfin, a unit of Popular Bank of Cyprus (BoC), also
known as Laiki. Together the two control less than 1.3 percent
of assets in the Balkan country's banking system.
BoC has yet to say which third parties have expressed
interest in buying the Romanian business.
An adviser to Romania's Central Bank Governor Mugur Isarescu
told Reuters last week that depositors in Romania would suffer
no loss on their deposits following the unit's sale. The adviser
said that withdrawals at Bank of Cyprus cash machines remained
at "normal levels."
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)