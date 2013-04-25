BUCHAREST, April 23 The Romanian operations of
Cyprus's biggest bank will be transferred to Marfin Romania
under a reorganisation forced by the Mediterranean island
state's international bailout deal, Romania's central bank said
in a statement on Thursday.
The local unit of Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has been
closed since April 1 and all Romanian operations were suspended
while a buyer was found.
Romania's central bank said the tranfer would include all
deposits of the BoC branch clients. It also said the branch
transferred substantial liquidity and a solid credit portfolio
onto Marfin.
Marfin, a unit of Popular Bank of Cyprus (BoC),
also known as Laiki and the BoC branch together control less
than 1.3 percent of assets in Romania's banking system.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)