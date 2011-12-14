* President Basescu says risk of outflows is biggest risk
* Without this, Romania will do well in 2012
BUCHAREST Dec 14 Next year is a point of
"maximum risk" for Romania because of the risk of capital
outflows from banks as euro zone lenders seek to shore up their
balance sheets, its President Traian Basescu said on Wednesday.
Economists raised the alarm about central and eastern Europe
last month after regulators in Austria, whose banks dominate
lending in the region, said three lenders needed extra capital.
That sparked renewed concern banks could withdraw capital
from their local operations, cut financing lines or sell units
to raise cash, putting pressure on a region already suffering
from poor domestic demand and contagion from the euro zone.
"I would say that 2012 is a year of maximum risk for
Romania, because of a fundamental reason: the risk of capital
flows from banks beyond tolerable limits," Basescu said at an
American Chamber of Commerce event in Bucharest.
"If this does not happen, Romania will get through 2012
well, even if the agricultural year is expected to be weaker
than this year," Basescu said.
Romania, the European Union's second-poorest member, is one
of the more vulnerable countries in the region because Greek and
Italian banks have a substantial presence and investors are
looking out for any sign of capital flight.
The combined outlook for banks in central and eastern Europe
remains stable, Fitch Ratings said, but downside risks are
increasing because of weakening economic growth, worsening asset
quality and potential funding constraints.
Hungary is vulnerable because of unorthodox and
unpredictable government policies and Greek and Italian lenders
also have a major presence in Bulgaria, Serbia and Croatia.
"I hope that banks -- and not Romanian banks but their
mothers -- will be extremely responsible," Basescu said.
