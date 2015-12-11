BUCHAREST Dec 11 A bill enabling Romanians to give up their mortgaged properties and stop paying loans poses a systemic risk, the central bank said on Friday, and it has asked the president to send it back to parliament or challenge it at the constitutional court.

The bill was approved by parliament last month without an impact assessment but it will not become law until President Klaus Iohannis approves it. Iohannis can send the bill back for re-examination only once.

Parliament said it passed the bill to help loan holders who can no longer pay their bank rates, but in its current form it sets no income or property value ceiling of any kind.

This means affluent Romanians with several properties could use it and it could also apply to people who have co-signed and mortgaged property to secure loans for companies, the central bank's Deputy Governor Bogdan Olteanu told reporters. The law would also apply retroactively, contradicting European legislation.

"We must transform this draft bill into a good law, that is why we have asked the president to send it back to parliament," Olteanu said. "The legal process is not over."

Central bank data showed 459,347 people had mortgages or other loans with real estate guarantees worth a total of 74.14 billion lei ($17.98 billion) at the end of October. Just under 70,000 people were behind on their payments, worth under 4 billion lei.

"There is no other country on earth that has decided contracts can be retroactively changed not because the debtor needs to, but because he wants to," Eugen Radulescu, a central bank director said.

He said it was unclear how many people would make use of the new law. Under a worse case scenario, one bank in Romania could need additional capital to continue functioning, he said.

"It is enough that the rumour of that appear in the market ... and this could trigger systemic risk," Radulescu said. He did not name the bank in question.

Olteanu said if the law was enforced in its current form, it could drive banks to raise the required downpayment for mortgage loans to levels that would make it unsustainable for future borrowers. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)