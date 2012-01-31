LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, is taking advantage of the good market conditions by putting out guidance in the 7% area for a 10-year US dollar benchmark. The deal is a 144a/ Reg S offering and is the first time Romania is issuing in the former format. Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are the leads. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Josie Cox)