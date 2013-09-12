BRIEF-Banimmo FY EBIT rises to 59.4 million euros
* FY EBIT 59.4 million euros ($63.06 million) versus 4.5 million euros year ago
LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch, has announced initial guidance of mid-swaps plus low 300s for a seven-year benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond.
The Reg S deal is today's business. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe Generale CIB are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)
* FY EBIT 59.4 million euros ($63.06 million) versus 4.5 million euros year ago
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment