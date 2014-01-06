LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, is rumoured to have hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan to lead the issuance of a new international bond, according to market sources.

The banks declined to comment.

It is uncertain whether the sovereign will issue in euros or dollars, though in December a source familiar with the sovereign's plans told IFR it had issued an RFP for a new US dollar-denominated Eurobond. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)