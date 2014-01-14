BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien: GBW sale currently not on the agenda
* Says GBW sale currently not on the agenda Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Romania has announced initial price thoughts for a US dollar dual-tranche issue comprising 10-year and 30-year notes, according to a lead manager.
The 10-year note is being marketed at 237.5bp area over US Treasuries or a yield guidance of about 5.25%. The 30-year note is being marketed at 270bp area over US Treasuries or a yield guidance of around 6.50%. Both notes will be of benchmark size.
The deal is today's business. Romania is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-. BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the bond offering. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Anil Mayre)
* Group's contracted sales for two months ended 28 february 2017 amounted to approximately rmb501 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
