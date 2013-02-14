BRIEF-Uniqa's 2016 pretax profit 225.5 mln eur, plans dividend increase
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, is planning to issue a US dollar-denominated long 10-year bond due in August 2023, according to the lead managers.
The sovereign has released initial price guidance of 4.625% area for the issue, which is slated to price later today.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high proba
Old Mutual Plc announces Trevor Manuel as chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets