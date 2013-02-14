LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - Romania, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch), has launched a USD1.5bn long 10-year (August 2023) bond at a yield 4.5% compared with initial guidance of 4.625% area, according to a source.

An investor told IFR he had heard the order book was around USD7.5bn. The 144A/Reg S bond will price later Thursday via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)