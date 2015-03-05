LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Romania has sent out a request for proposals to banks for new euro denominated bond, according to sources.

Romania was last in the bond market in October 2014, when the sovereign issued a 1.5bn 10-year bond with a 2.875% coupon.

That note was trading with a yield of 1.854% on Thursday morning, according to Tradeweb.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BBB- by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)