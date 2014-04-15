LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Romania has set final guidance on its upcoming issue of a new 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, as demand for the deal approached 4bn, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has revised price guidance to the final range of 210bp over mid-swaps (plus or minus 10bp), from initial price thoughts of 225bp area.

Citigroup, ING, Societe Generale CIB and UniCredit are the lead managers on the Reg S-registered transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)