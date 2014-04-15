UPDATE 3-Indian billionaire targets $2.4 bln Anglo stake as mining sector revives
* Agarwal acting through family trust, not Vedanta- statement
LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Romania has set final guidance on its upcoming issue of a new 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, as demand for the deal approached 4bn, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has revised price guidance to the final range of 210bp over mid-swaps (plus or minus 10bp), from initial price thoughts of 225bp area.
Citigroup, ING, Societe Generale CIB and UniCredit are the lead managers on the Reg S-registered transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)
* Agarwal acting through family trust, not Vedanta- statement
TASHKENT, March 16 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a memorandum with Uzbekistan on Thursday to resume operations halted under the previous Tashkent leadership.
FRANKFURT, March 16 Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner has been nominated for another five-year term on the lender's supervisory board, extending his time at the helm of Germany's flagship lender which is undergoing another strategy overhaul.