BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group says EGM approves issued capital increase
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Romania has picked four banks for a new euro-denominated bond, according to a finance ministry official.
The four chosen include HSBC as well as three European banks that are primary dealers in Romania. ING, Raiffeisen, Societe Generale and UniCredit are the non-domestic European primary dealers, according to the central bank's website.
Earlier this month, Romania said it aims to pre-finance some of its 2015 needs with a new transaction before the end of this year.
Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner; editing by Julian Baker)
