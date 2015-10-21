LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Romania has begun marketing a euro-denominated 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 205bp area, according to a source.

This equals a yield of 3.03%, according to the source. Romania's outstanding October 2024s were spotted trading at 2.65% before the new deal hit screens.

Romania is also considering a 20-year euro transaction, according to a regulatory filing.

Citigroup, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit are running the Reg S/144 A transaction, which is expected to be Wednesday's business.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

(Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)