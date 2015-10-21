LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Romania has announced guidance of 200bp area over mid-swaps on a new 10-year bond, according to a lead. That compares with initial price thoughts of plus 205bp area.

The sovereign is also marketing a 20-year bond about 50bp back of the 10-year spread.

The combined order book is in excess of 3bn, with demand skewed towards the 10-year.

Citigroup, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit are running the Reg S/144A transaction, which is expected to be Wednesday's business.

Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

