LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - Romania has closed books on a tap of
its 2025 and 2035 euro-denominated bonds, according to a lead
manager.
The issuer has set guidance on the 2025 increase at 2.6%
area. This compares to initial price thoughts of 2.65% area,
released earlier on Thursday.
Meanwhile, guidance on the 2035 tap remains unchanged from
initial price thoughts at 3.95% area.
Books went subject at 2:00 pm.
Citigroup, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit
are bookrunners.
Romania is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard &
Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Robert Smith.)