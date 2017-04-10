Hong Kong's central bank raises base rate 25 basis points after Fed hike
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania, acting through the Ministry of Public Finance, has released initial price thoughts for a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.
The sovereign is marketing a new 10-year benchmark bond at 185bp area over mid-swaps, and a reopening of its €1.25bn 3.875% notes due October 2035 at a yield of 3.65% area.
Books are open for today's business via Barclays, Citigroup, Erste Group, ING and Societe Generale.
Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements