LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania has set final guidance for
a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.
The sovereign has set the spread for a new 10-year benchmark
bond at 170bp over mid-swaps. The notes were initially marketed
at 185bp area over, and guidance was set at plus 175bp-180bp.
Romania has set the yield for a reopening of its €1.25bn
3.875% notes due October 2035 at 3.55%. That compares to an
initial marketing level of 3.65% area, and guidance at 3.60%
area.
The aggregate order books are over €3.25bn, with a skew to
the 10-year. The deal is today's business via Barclays,
Citigroup, Erste Group, ING and Societe Generale.
Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)