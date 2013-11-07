BUCHAREST Nov 7 The Bucharest Stock Exchange
will extend its operating schedule by one hour from early 2014
to give foreign investors a chance to get involved, the bourse's
chief executive was quoted as saying by state news agency
Agerpres on Thursday.
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) currently runs from GMT
0800 to GMT 1500.
"It is important to get a chance to be connected with these
global capital markets, BSE executive Ludwik Sobolewski said.
"The extended schedule is aimed at international investors
and we hope it will raise the volume of transactions."
The bourse reported a 5.46 million lei ($1.67 million)
nine-month net profit on Thursday, down 42.1 percent from the
same period of last year.($1 = 3.2766 Romanian lei)
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)