BUCHAREST, Sept 8 The Bucharest Stock Exchange will lower trading fees for transactions with shares, fund units, rights, ETF and structured products on the Regular and Odd Lot markets, Rasdaq, ATS and Unlisted segments from Oct. 1, it said on Monday.

"The decision is designed to encourage the trading activity of the participants and investors on the stock exchange and it will contribute to the development of the local capital market," it said in a statement.

For more details please see . (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)