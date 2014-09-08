BRIEF-Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln vs $20.4 mln in 2015
* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
BUCHAREST, Sept 8 The Bucharest Stock Exchange will lower trading fees for transactions with shares, fund units, rights, ETF and structured products on the Regular and Odd Lot markets, Rasdaq, ATS and Unlisted segments from Oct. 1, it said on Monday.
"The decision is designed to encourage the trading activity of the participants and investors on the stock exchange and it will contribute to the development of the local capital market," it said in a statement.
For more details please see . (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC reports 8.1 percent stake in Enphase Energy Inc as of March 16, 2017 versus 11.2 percent as of September 28, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nLyvLy) Further company coverage: