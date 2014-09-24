* CEO aims to get bourse upgraded to emerging mkt from frontier

* To launch alternative trading system for small firms in Nov

* Says could cut trading fees further (Adds details)

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Sept 24 Romania's stock exchange has cut trading fees and started easing tight regulations that had stifled foreign investors' access to the market, but more is needed for the country to gain emerging market status, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Analysts, investors and issuers on the exchange have long warned that tight regulations and lengthy bureaucratic procedures impeded the growth of the Bucharest Stock Exchange , keeping it one of the least developed markets in emerging Europe.

Chief executive Ludwik Sobolewski, who was appointed last year, has set a goal to get the bourse upgraded to emerging market status - whereby Romanian stocks would be included in MSCI's emerging market index - from its current status as a riskier frontier market.

"We can say that in the last months the cost of trading has fallen ... but we don't consider that this is the end of the process," he told Reuters in an interview.

Regulators have also enforced stricter deadlines for dividend distributions to shareholders and made it easier for foreign investors to open accounts locally.

This week, the exchange launched BET Total Return, a new index that includes blue-chip shares and rates them not only on stock performance but also on dividends.

Initial public offerings of three major state-owned energy firms in the last year have also helped raise market capitalisation to 30 billion euros ($38.5 billion), similar to levels seen in regional peers Hungary and the Czech Republic.

But daily turnover of around 13 million euros, although some 40 percent higher on average than last year, is still small enough that a single sizable transaction would unhinge prices.

The blue-chip index is up 13 percent this year and trades at the highest levels since 2008, but is still significantly below a record high touched in 2007.

Analysts have said that, like other emerging European markets, Romanian equities could benefit from a low interest rate environment and additional cash in European markets due to European Central Bank stimulus and post further gains.

"We would benefit much more (from reforms)," Sobolewski said. "Probably we benefit marginally from these low interest rates, because the inflows of capital into Romania are still impeded by many obstacles. So we need to change this."

Sobolewski said the bourse, which was listed in 2010, was now waiting for the government to approve a law to eliminate further barriers, which would help boost turnover and get it on the watchlist of countries to be upgraded to emerging market status in 2015.

SMALL COMPANIES

Sobolewski also aims to launch AeRO, an alternative trading system for small companies, and have a number of small private firms list shares by the second half of November. The platform is a potential growth engine, giving small firms a chance to grow and move up to the regulated market.

The task of retrofitting the stock exchange is made complicated by uncertainty over a Nov. 2 presidential election and sudden fiscal changes enforced in recent years by the leftist government.

Sobolewski said investors are used to fiscal uncertainties, but that a country's reputation could offset the impact.

"Romania still does not have a reputation of a market which is friendly to investors. In this context if in addition we have changes in taxation, they can be received in a more negative manner than ... in case of a country with a good reputation."

"It ... translates into volumes, figures, engagements, the margin of manoeuvre when the government wants to privatise assets. It has an overall impact." ($1 = 3.4273 Romanian lei) (1 US dollar = 0.7797 euro) (Editing by Radu Marinas and Susan Fenton)